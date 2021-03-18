Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

