Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 558,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,862,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

