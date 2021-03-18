Arcblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.00 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Arcblock has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00623994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

