Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Arch Capital Group worth $93,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ACGL stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.