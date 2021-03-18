Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.37

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 24044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

