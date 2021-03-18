Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 258,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 246,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

