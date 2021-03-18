Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $9.40 million and $270,780.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,140,242 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.