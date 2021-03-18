ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28. ArcLight Clean Transition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

