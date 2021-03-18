Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.57. 1,314,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,096,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

