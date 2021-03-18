Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 15,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

