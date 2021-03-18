Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 5.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $48.34. Approximately 526,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,419,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCT. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

