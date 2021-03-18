Ardor 1-Day Volume Reaches $34.72 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $272.81 million and approximately $34.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00245520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.39 or 0.04392978 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

