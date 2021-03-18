Arion (ARION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Arion token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $95,239.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00455827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00660642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,688,122 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.