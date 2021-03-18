Arion Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Arion has a market capitalization of $79,740.84 and $48.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,684,720 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

