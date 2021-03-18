ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.88% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $93,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

