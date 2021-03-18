Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARKO. Raymond James began coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

