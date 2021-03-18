Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 6.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 931,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,578,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

