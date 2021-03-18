ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $12.72 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $977,414.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00449864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00061771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00132268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.00636257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

