Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.