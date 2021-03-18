Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.84

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.84 and last traded at $96.45, with a volume of 5927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

