Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Hits $68,850.05

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $68,850.05 and approximately $320.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,861.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.08 or 0.03081664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00346632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.48 or 0.00915098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00399835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00353093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021111 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

