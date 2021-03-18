Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.69 and last traded at $67.84. 692,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 833,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.