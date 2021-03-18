Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Cap of $149,916.38

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 78.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $149,916.38 and $1,532.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 82.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

