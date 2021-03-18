Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. 1,448,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

