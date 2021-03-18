Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE AJG opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

