Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5,164.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $12,946,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

