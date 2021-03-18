Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

NYSE:AJG opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

