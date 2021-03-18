Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.80

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 345749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 420.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.99.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

