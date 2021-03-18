Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

