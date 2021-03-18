Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 496,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 500,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

