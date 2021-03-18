Arweave Price Hits $16.92 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $16.92 or 0.00029462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $565.03 million and $15.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

