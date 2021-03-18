AS Roma Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $13.45 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $11.03 or 0.00019105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00456339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00061293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00137721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00666947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

