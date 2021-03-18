Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 8.2%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 2,108,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,516,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.