Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 15%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price fell 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 149,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 122,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$15.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

