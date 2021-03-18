Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

ASND opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

