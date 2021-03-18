Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.
ASND opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.
