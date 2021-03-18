Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.62. 8,759,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 8,718,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

