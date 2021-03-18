Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CFO Sells $93,469.44 in Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $93,469.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,173.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,788. Ashford Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AINC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

