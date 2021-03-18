Ashland Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,177 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,862% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:ASH opened at $89.15 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

