Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 146.95 ($1.92), with a volume of 121923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.25 ($1.92).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.90 million and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.