ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASAZY. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

