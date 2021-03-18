Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2,058.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 399,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 311,108 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Apple by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,041,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $120,576,000 after acquiring an additional 752,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 115,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

