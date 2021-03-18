Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.53

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 4681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

