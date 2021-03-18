Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.93

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.30.

Astronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

