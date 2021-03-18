AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a PE ratio of -93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

