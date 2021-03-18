Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Million

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report sales of $7.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.38 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $33.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.57 million, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 73,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

