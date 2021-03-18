Atheios Trading Up 0.9% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $67,679.83 and $1,393.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.82 or 0.03073852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00347015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.07 or 0.00908117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00401045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00341891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00248322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021126 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,994,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,722,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

