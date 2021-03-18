Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Down 6.2%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.85. 2,264,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,902,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Laidlaw dropped their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Athenex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.