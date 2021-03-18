Athersys (ATHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -1.54.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.