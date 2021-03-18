Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 2,762,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,133,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Specifically, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $117,700 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2,539.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 339,031 shares during the period. Spinnaker Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121,964 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.