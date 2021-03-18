ATLANT (ATL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 199.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $119.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025117 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034256 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.